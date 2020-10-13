Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO

Three new Generation Five species from the Unova region have arrived in Pokémon GO. Pawniard, Sandile, and Vullaby cannot be caught in the wild, though. Read on to find out how you can obtain these brand new releases and add them to your Pokédex. Currently, Pawniard, Sandile, and Vullaby are only obtainable through the new 12KM Eggs called "Strange Eggs." While you can look out for our full piece dedicated to Strange Eggs, the basic idea is that you can get these red-spotted eggs by defeating the Team GO Rocket leaders. Your chances of getting one of these new releases is very high, as the hatch pool for these new Eggs is very small.

Now, for a bit about each Pokémon.

Sandile is a Ground/Dark-type species known as the "Desert Croc Pokémon." It evolves into Krokorok which then evolves into the line's ultimate form of Krookodile, both of which keep the dual typing in-tact. Krookodile has the Charged Attacks of Crunch, Earthquake, and the spicy inclusion of Outrage, a Dragon-type move.

Vullaby is a Dark/Flying-type species, hilariously known as the "Diapered Pokémon" due to the bones it uses as pants. It evolves into its Ultimate form of Mandibuzz, which keeps its dual typing. Mandibuzz has three types of Charged Attacks: the Dark-type Dark Pulse and Foul Play, the Flying-type Aerial Acem, and the Ghost-type Shadow Ball. Vullaby is known as the female counterpart to Rufflet, as Pokémon only currently available through Pokémon GO Battle League wins.

Finally, Pawniard is a Dark/Steel-type species known as the "Sharp Blade Pokémon." I'd say he was swagger jacking Scizor if he wasn't such a little cutie. Pawniard evolves into Bisharp, which retains its dual typing. Bisharp has four Charged Attacks, each of a different typing: the Dark-type Dark Pulse, the Fighting-type Focus Blast which will offer terrific coverage, the Steel-type Iron Head, and the Bug-type X-Scissor.