Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Majin Buu Leader The Yellow-colored section of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, Power Absorbed, is headed by a Majin Buu Leader card.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Working opposite the Vegito Leader which shows Goku and Vegeta using the Potara rings to form the ultimate warrior is, of course, the lead villain of the Majin Buu Saga: Majin Buu himself. The Leader Front shows the initial form in which we see Buu, often colloquially called Fat Buu… for obvious reasons. While this character has come to be known as an ally in modern Dragon Ball Super, this was the original version of Majin Buu that was seen as the saga's antagonist. We later see many different iterations of Buu, including the thin and grey evil Buu and then the various different Buus wearing the outfits of the Z-Warriors that it absorbs. Flip the Leader over to reveal Majin Buu, Aborption Complete, which shows Super Buu. Super Buu is the result of Evil Buu consuming Fat Buu as a chocolate.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.