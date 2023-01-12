Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: More Cumber Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews even more cards from the upcoming set Power Absorbed featuring the incredibly O.P. Saiyan Cumber.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, include the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some Zenkai Cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

We have three more cards to show off today featuring Cumber, the Evil Saiyan. Cumber is the primary antagonist of the Prison Planet Saga. This character initially debuted on a Secret Rare in the last set, Fighter's Ambition, which we now know was a teaser for the major Cumber focus that would come in this set. Cumber is one of the most powerful characters in the extended, expanded multiverse of Dragon Ball, going toe-to-toe with Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegito on the Prison Planet.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.