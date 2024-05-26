Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, newlitg

DC Comics' MCM Presentation in The Daily LITG, 26th of May, 2024

DC Comics' Dustin Kitchen's presentation to MCM London Comic Con topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday.

Article Summary DC Comics' Dustin Kitchen wows MCM London Comic Con with a top-viewed presentation.

Batman: The Last Halloween grabs attention, paying tribute to Tim Sale by Jeph Loeb.

Exciting previews and announcements from MCM London Comic Con dominate Bleeding Cool.

Comic, TV show, game, and movie fans get the latest updates from MCM Comic Con events.

DC Comics' Dustin Kitchen's presentation to MCM London Comic Con topped Bleeding Cool traffic closely followed by Jeph Loeb and Klaus Janson's own presentation of Batman: The Last Halloween from the same event. It is Day Three at MCM London Comic Con, so I am again writing this on the District Line, currently at Fulham Broadway, before whizzing to the ExCel Centre. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics' MCM Presentation in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, MCM London Comic Con began…

LITG two years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG three years ago – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops

LITG four years ago – Magic: The Gathering

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about Magic The Gathering. With just a little Twin Peaks.

LITG five years ago – we knew all about Tom King.

Man, we were so on the ball with Tom King coming off Batman, weren't we? And so off about Sheriff Kapoor.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Mandrake, artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman.

artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman. James Kochalka, creator of Superf*ckers

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!