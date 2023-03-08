Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SS2 Kefla & Nappa Super Saiyan 2 Kefla and Nappa feature on today's previews for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Power Absorbed.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Multi-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

We have two Saiyans featured here in today's previews. First, we have SS2 Kefla, Warming Up, which depicts the fused result of Kale and Caulifla. She has green hair here because of Kale's Legendary Super Saiyan / Berserk form, which shows her to be her universe's equivalent of Broly. Then, we have one of the first Saiyans seen in the series, on Nappa, Full-scale Attack. Nappa came to Earth to invade alongside Vegeta, who ended up killing him in an act of stunning betrayal, especially considering that he was one of the last living Saiyans.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.