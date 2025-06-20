Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feel Free Games, Luma Island, Luma Island Pirates

Luma Island Releases New Major Update Bringing With It Pirates

Luma Island has released the first major update in months, as Pirates are now a part of the game with a ton of additional content

Indie game developer and publisher Feel Free Games have released a new content update for Luma Island, as they bring about Pirates to the mix. This update is the biggest they have released for the game since November, bringing with it the ability for you to become a pirate, the addition of a new pirate cove, new puzzles to play, secrets to fine, and more. We have more info about it below and the latest trailer here as trhe content is officially live.

Luma Island : Pirates

Luma Island: Pirates makes landfall with new Lumas to collect and raise, a hidden Pirate Cove to discover, a new nautical profession to undertake, a redesigned farm to develop and decorate, and three difficulty options to choose from; overall, a swashbuckling new adventure to enjoy with up to three friends! Pirates does more than add new content; it embodies the island in its truest form, offering players three ways to explore in Cozy, Adventure, and Hero difficulty modes, and in true treasure-hunting-fashion, a new map of the landscape. Pirates re-emphasizes the thrill of discovery in exploring Luma Island's intricate biomes, puzzles, and secrets.

Care-free Farming: No Stamina bars, no inventory limits, no chores! Just water your field and watch it grow.

No Stamina bars, no inventory limits, no chores! Just water your field and watch it grow. Exploration & Adventure: Restore access to biomes with dynamic topography, discover secrets, and solve puzzles for treasure across the Farm, Forests, Beaches, Mountains, Jungles, and a hidden Pirate Cove!

Restore access to biomes with dynamic topography, discover secrets, and solve puzzles for treasure across the Farm, Forests, Beaches, Mountains, Jungles, and a hidden Pirate Cove! Creature Collecting: Incubate mysterious eggs and hatch wonderful Luma creatures to partner with in your exploration!

Incubate mysterious eggs and hatch wonderful creatures to partner with in your exploration! Temples, Caves, Fishing: Explore temples, mine in shadowy caverns, and catch fish in waters right on your farm or across the island .

Explore temples, mine in shadowy caverns, and catch fish in waters right on your farm or across the . Three Difficulty Levels: Play your way with Cozy, Adventure, and Hero modes!

Play your way with Cozy, Adventure, and Hero modes! New Languages: Now available in Turkish, Polish, Dutch, Arabic, and Latin American Spanish.

