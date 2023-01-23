Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SS3 Goku & Hercule Dragon Ball Super Card Game's March 2023 set Power Absorbed features cards based on the Prison Planet Saga, the Majin Buu Saga, & more.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, include the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

So far, the Majin Buu Saga story being told here does not cast a wide net like many sets do when centering on a saga. The Yellow-colored section of Power Absorbed indeed seems to focus on a single battle: Goku and Vegeta versus Buu. Now, of course, this battle had multiple different beats to it, such as the fusion and separation of Goku and Vegeta, the emergence of Kid Buu, the gathering of the Spirit Bomb, and Buu's ultimate destruction. The SS3 Son Goku, Universe at Stake card shows when Goku powers up to Super Saiyan 3 during the fight, thereby revealed to Vegeta that he helped back earlier in their fight. I hope we see a card focused on Vegeta's cathartic realization about Goku being the best. Hercule, Rallying Hope is another card focusing on Mr. Satan's heroic moment of helping Goku gather energy for the Spirit Bomb.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.