Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super Buu Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews more Power Absorbed cards featuring the different states of Super Buu after absorbing Piccolo & Gotenks.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

So far, the Buu cards that we have seen have largely focused on the final battle between Buu, Goku, Vegeta (sometimes joined with Goku to make Vegito), and… well, Mr. Satan. However, this set has a broader focus as well, as it includes the above cards, which show different states of Super Buu. Super Buu takes on these states after having absorbed certain Z-Warriors. Majin Buu, Intelligence Manifest shows an improved Super Buu who has absorbed Piccolo and thus wears his cape. Majin Buu, Talent Manifest alludes to the raw, yet-to-be-honed innate talent of Gotenks, who he has absorbed here, hence the vest.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.