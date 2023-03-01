Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Universe 7 Super Rare Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Power Absorbed features a Universe 7 Super Rare depicting Freiza, Android 17, Gohan, Goku, & Vegeta.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Multi-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Universe 7, Powers Combined is a newly revealed Super Rare from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed. The card features Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Golden Frieza, Android 17, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and Ultimate Gohan as they were seen in the Tournament of Power. They are representing Universe 7 here, fighting as the MVPs of their universe in order to protect their existence from annihilation. This tournament took place during the final arc of Dragon Ball Super's first anime run, but the series is set to come back soon after the release of two post-Tournament of Power movies, Broly and Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.