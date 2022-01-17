Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Dabura Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Fans of the Dragon Ball anime and manga will know Dabura as the King of the Demon Realm. Introduced toward the beginning of the overarching Buu Saga, Dabura was under Babidi's control and become his right-hand soldier. The heroes came into conflict with Dabura as they attempted to stop Babidi from bringing forth Majin Buu. Dabura is noted to be as strong as Cell, which made him quite a henchman for Babidi. Dabura survives a fight with Gohan, who has unlike Goku and Vegeta gotten weaker rather than stronger since the Cell Games, but is later killed by Buu. In the anime as well as the Bandai Namco game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Dabura is shown to have reformed himself after his experience in Heaven where he was initially sent as punishment. There, he became a pure soul.

For those who don't engage with the expanded DB universe as seen in the games and promotional manga/anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes which has not gotten an international release, the Dabura depicted on the Awaken side of the above Leader card may be unfamiliar. That is Dabura Xeno who is revived by breakout character Towa in the "Dark Demon Saga." This alternate-universe Dabura's role extends into multiple sagas and he gets quite a power-up as well.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.