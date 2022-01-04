Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Erase A Universe

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Even if you know how it wraps up, the Tournament of Power remains one of the most emotional and unsettling arcs in Dragon Ball history. Multiple times, we see the Grand Zenos raise their hands as pictured in the card's artwork above and blip an entire Universe out of existence. I remember watching as the gut-punch hit for the first time. Universe 9, which included Basil, Bergamo, and Lavender, was one of the most unlikable selections of characters — and yet, seeing them and millions of others simply erased was a shocking and devastating moment in its execution.

And yet, who can hate the Grand Zenos? As far as Supreme Beings to whom morality doesn't apply, can they be cuter? We haven't seen any cards from this upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game set featuring them besides the above shot of their hands, but I'm truly hoping we get them on a Super Rare and Special Rare in this set.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.