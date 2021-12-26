Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Goku, Android 17 SRs

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We have yet another set with a portion of it dedicated to the Tournament of Power. Part of me thinks, "There's so much of this series to cover and we see this again?" but another, louder part counters: "But the Tournament of Power is awesome." And indeed it is. With Realm of the Gods billed by Bandai as a set that will recreate iconic scenes from the anime, I think it makes sense to use that idea with this subject matter. Tournament of Power is essentially the 54-episode climax to Dragon Ball Super, delivering a long list of iconic moments that paid homage to classic DB while pushing forward with new moments that became classics as soon as they transpired. We already saw DBSCG recreate Goku and Frieza's memorable team-up with Cross Spirits' ultimate chase card, Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion. I can't wait to see what other moments they pull from, but this Ultra Instinct Goku and Android 17 SRs are a great place to start.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.