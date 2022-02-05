Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SSG Super Rares

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we have two of the most stunning Super Rares in the set. I bet it would be difficult to count how many SRs feature the iconic Saiyans Goku and Vegeta, but here I am, once again hyped for two more. I think I speak for most Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans when I say: don't stop, keep 'em coming. Here, the former enemies/current training bros are illustrated in their Super Saiyan God forms. While the Blue section of Realm of the Gods largely focuses on the Battle of the Gods Saga, note that only Goku actually achieved Super Saiyan God during that storyline. Vegeta achieved Super Saiyan God off-screen and shocked audiences in the next main arc by showing off his Super Saiyan Blue form which was even more advanced than SSG. It wouldn't be until the DBS: Broly film that we'd see Vegeta make use of SSG himself.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.