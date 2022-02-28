Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Ultra Mastery SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This is the second SPR that the Goku and Jiren battle from Dragon Ball Super's climatic Tournament of Power gets in Realm of the God, but that's no surprise. That storyline has become the most iconic modern DB storyline and currently serves as the end of the serialized anime. Of course, the manga has moved on past this arc and has delivered two major storylines pitting Goku, Vegeta, and the crew against the villain Moro and the vengeful anti-hero Granolah. The DBSCG has not yet included any imagery from those manga-only arcs in their releases, but note that a new overarching series has been announced to replace Unison Warrior Series at some point. With a new movie coming and more anime rumored for later this year, could we soon see cards that depict moments after the Tournament of Power? I'm willing to bet that, before the end of 2022, we'll see exactly that happen.

