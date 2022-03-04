Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Vegeta & Trunks SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We're getting toward the end of our card reveals with yet another epic Vegeta SPR. The Special Rare selection of Realm of the Gods includes some incredible Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta artwork, with the previous examples pairing Vegeta with Cabba and Hit. Now, he's rocking with Trunks to deliver an overwhelmingly powerful attack. It was interesting as a long-time fan seeing the Vegeta/Future Trunks relationship evolve when Trunks returned in Dragon Ball Super, as he came back at a time when Vegeta was softer toward him, more willing to be a father. In him, Trunks gets to see not only a new version of Vegeta since so many years have passed, but he gets to see a version of Vegeta that never even got to happen in his own timeline. This Vegeta, in many ways, lives at all because of Trunks' time travel, and there is something beautiful to that when this time, Vegeta helps Trunks to save his time.

