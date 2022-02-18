Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Zamasu's Wish

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We're getting close now!

Today's artwork shows off some more Zamasu action as he speaks to the Super Shenron, making his wicked wish using the Super Dragon Balls. This isn't the first time we've seen Super Shenron and certainly not Zamasu in the deity-themed Realm of the Gods, so let's instead focus on something major… and that's the fact that the set is getting closer.

Initially scheduled for the first week of March 2022, we can now confirm that the release date of this next Dragon Ball Super Card Game set has now been set for March 11, 2022. That places us less than a month away from release but you may even be able to open packs sooner than that. Tournament-official stores will host prerelease events for Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods the weekend prior to its release, where players will be able to purchase packs and obtain prerelease packs as well as the weekend's promos. Often, stores will also allow collectors to purchase booster boxes during these events.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.