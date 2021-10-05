Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Broly vs Videl

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Oof, this was a little hard to watch in the original Dragon Ball Z film, Broly: Second Coming, on which these cards are based. The film heavily features Videl in the first portion, as she is babysitting Goten and Trunks and helping a village with its monster problem. Now, is this Videl focus mainly to give Gohan a badass entrance later on? Maybe. The Dragon Ball Z films love their entrance scenes. However, this spotlight on Videl shows the character's immense bravery as she takes on a villain that is very likely millions of times her power level. It's rough to see Broly, who could destroy a planet with a punch, throwing around Videl — but damn did she put up a fight! Against a Legendary Super Saiyan, no less.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.