Subway Surfers Blast Launches Onto Mobile Devices Sybo Games released Subway Surfers Blast for mobile devices this past week, the fourth entry in the series, now on iOS and Android.

Sybo Games has released the latest entry in the Subway Surfers series as they now have Subway Surfers Blast out on both iOS and Android. The team has changed up the way the game plays for this entry as they have brought back the characters from previous games to explore Subway City in different ways. Including new variations on old puzzles you'll have fun trying to beat. The game is free-to-play; however, there are in-game purchases. So it's up to you whether or not they're worth your time to get. You can read more about it below.

"Join the crew, discover hidden hangouts, and decorate them to bring their stories to life. Match, blast, and decorate with your favorite characters from the Subway Surfers universe! Solve the puzzles and unveil new wonders every day. Billions of fans all over the world have been asking for more Subway Surfers games – now we are answering your call with Subway Surfers Blast. Solve fun puzzles, collect stars, decorate your hangout, and much more! Hip, hop, bounce, and blast your way through the coolest game around!"

"Team up with Jake, Yutani, Fresh, or Tricky and blast your way through challenging puzzles. Connect and crush colorful cubes to charge up for even more powerful effects, and make good use of amazing boosters. Join the crew on their journey to turn drab dens into cool cribs and expand their base of operations, Skate Haven. Match and blast tiles to solve puzzles, progress through levels, and ultimately unlock unique items for your hangout makeover. Help your crew become the best. Team up with your friends, send and receive lives, and complete levels to climb the ranks. Participate in team tournaments to unlock a lot of cool rewards."

"Crush the levels with legendary Subway Surfers Charged Powers like the Super Sneakers, Pogo Stick, Hoverboard, and Jetpack. Join the gang and tour endless locations, each with a story to tell, and bring the spaces to life by solving bold and colorful puzzles. Collect slices of the crew's life as you complete areas and watch the action unfold. Jake and the crew are ready to play, anytime, anywhere, even offline! Play for 2 minutes or 2 hours – Subway Surfers Blast is the break you deserve. The game is completely free to play, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money. If you don't want to use this option, simply turn it off in your device's "Restrictions" menu."