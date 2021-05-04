Batman Zero Finally Makes Its Way Into Fortnite This Week

After a lot of teases from Epic Games and DC Comics, the Batman Zero skins finally make their way into Fortnite this week. This event, Epic Games drop details as to how you can get your hands on the two specialty skins of Batman and Harley Quinn, which we have snippets of that info below. The shorthand, if you haven't already been reading about it on our website from the several articles we release the past two weeks, is that you'll have to get your hands on the matching print comic book to snag them. They're not in the item shop and cannot be purchased in any conventional way. (We're sure someone will hack it or sell them, considering how insanely popular they have been even before being released.) Best of luck to you snagging them!

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items inspired by the events in the comic, starting with the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit. As an additional reward, any player who redeems all six codes from each of the six comic book issues will unlock the new Armored Batman Zero Outfit! Can't get your hands on a print copy or live outside of the United States? We've got you covered. All items will also be available in the Item Shop day-and-date with each comic book's release, with the exception of Issue #1's Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit. That Outfit will be available first exclusively as a part of the comic book but will release in the Item Shop later in June 2021.

Each issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include bold/dynamic main and variant covers from legendary artists, including the Issue #3 variant cover featuring Batman vs. Snake-Eyes from DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee. In addition to incredible main covers from artist Mikel Janín, some of comics' most talented artists will be providing variant covers for this six-issue limited series, including Arthur Adams and Sabine Rich, Dan Mora (Detective Comics), and Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn, Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey). Collectors will also want to be on the lookout for the limited-run premium variant covers, which come from Epic Games Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard. The details are almost as numerous as Batman's gadgets! With so much to track, here's a rundown of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point release dates, Item Shop bonuses, and when Items will be available for purchase. This list will be updated as the storyline unfolds, so keep checking back!