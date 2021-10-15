Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Towa Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Towa is a rarity: a major female villain in the Dragon Ball universe. Sure, we have Mai and Android 18 in the canon and Android 21 in Dragon Ball FighterZ, but all of those characters, especially the first two, are also heroes in the story with complicated backgrounds. Towa, though? She's bad to the bone. This character is part of the Xenoverse stories and is the main villain of Dragon Ball Online, where she is shown to be the sister of Dabura. While she is not considered to be a canonical character due to her appearances exclusively in expanded universe stories and games, Towa was designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Due to this design, she tends to be one of the more popular demons that appear on DBS cards.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.