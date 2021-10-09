Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Videl, Goten, Trunks

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

The focus on cards inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Broly: Second Coming continues. If you've ever wanted cards featuring a woman with a blazing aura and a fit straight out of a thrift store by Amish Country, or maybe cards featuring a Super Saiyan smashing grade school children's heads into the ground face first, here we are! All jokes aside, I think that the Videl card in particular here is nice. The fact that every card regardless of rarity can be pulled as common is a major perk in Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets, and artwork that shows a blazing aura like this always ends up looking beautifully when pulled as a gleaming foil. The foils also lose some of the borders around the text, which gives an almost full-art vibe to parallel foils.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.