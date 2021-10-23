Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Yellow Super Rares

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

We continue with our Tree of Might focus here. In one card, we see Turles putting the hurt on Goku. This is maybe the most action-packed single card I've seen from Saiyan Showdown so far. The way that Turles' knee hits Goku's stomach with a mixture of burring colors and golden, flashy ki really sells this as a finisher move. Then, we move to another Yellow section Super Rare with Piccolo embracing Gohan as Turles leans over like a damn creep. While the non-canon Tree of Might can't be forced into the overall Dragon Ball timeline neatly, this film is in that interesting era of the series where Piccolo is still considered a bit of an adversary/anti-hero to all except Gohan, whose acceptance and love has opened his heart. I've said it in other installments of this preview series but more and more, I think that the Super Rares of this particular Dragon Ball Super Card Game set are outclassing the Special Rares.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 5th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.