Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, StarRupture

StarRupture Releases New DevBlog Video About Base Building

Creepy Jar has released a new video for StarRupture this week, as they show off more of the base building features in the latest DevBlog.

Article Summary Creepy Jar unveils new DevBlog video showcasing base building in StarRupture.

Discover how to construct and manage bases with in-game building tools.

StarRupture combines base-building, survival, and combat in a sci-fi setting.

Engage in solo or co-op play to endure elemental threats and hostile creatures.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar released a new DevBlog this morning for their upcoming game StarRupture. In the second video in the series, the team will take you through the steps of base building, both in how it's done and how to effectively manage it. The building tool will b one of the first items you receive, and it will become one of your biggest resources in the game to help make what you need and also design new things from the materials on the planet. Enjoy the video above as the game is slowly making its way to an Early Access release.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!