Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Demon God Dabura

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Dabura has had quite different depictions in the various iterations of Dragon Ball. It all started at the beginning of the overarching Buu Saga as Babidi's right-hand man and King of the Demon Realm. Dabura was said to have a power equivalent to Perfect Cell, which would've made him one of the strongest Z-era villains, ever. Dabura was killed at Buu's hands and sent to Heaven rather than Hell as a great punishment. This turned Dabura good which is referenced in the anime as well as in the terrific game, DBZ: Kakarot. However, the expanded universe series Super Dragon Ball Heroes depicts Dabura in both the promotional anime and manga as evil once again as he gets even more powerful once we see more of the Demon Realm (and beyond) characters including his sister Towa.

