Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: GT Vegeta

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

You know, as hard as Dragon Ball GT's team seemingly tried to sabotage Vegeta, you can't really stop the Prince of all Saiyans. Give him leather pants and tuck his maroon shirt in. Cut off his iconic hair. Separate him from Goku and make his friendship and rivalry seem too weird to continue due to Goku being a kid again. Never let him get Super Saiyan 3. Still, Vegeta pushes on in GT to match Goku as a Super Saiyan 4. I can be a bit hard on GT when Dragon Ball Super Card Game opts to focus on it because it did begin at quite a rich point in the timeline and took it in a relatively uninteresting direction compared to Dragon Ball Super, but the truth is, there are aspects of the series to love. Vegeta may have been done dirty at the barber, but he's still compelling in this take.

