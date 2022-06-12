Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Limitless Energy Super Rare

The next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion has hit shelves. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It includes cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. Now that this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game has hit shelves, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the interesting cards in the set from a collector's perspective.

If you're a Dragon Ball fan, you have to love Androids 17 and 18. They followed the tried and true villain-to-hero pattern that many DB/DBZ/DBS characters have. Piccolo started as the definitive Big Bad and became one of Earth's greatest forces for good. Vegeta was a genocidal maniac that became Goku's greatest training partner and supportive husband to Bulma. It goes on and on, even with Yamcha and Tien. Android 17 and 18 each took drastically different directions, though, with 17 staying out of the main cast before coming back for a major role in Super's Tournament of Power as a truly decisive player. Imagine going from a threat to the world (and, in Trunks' world, basically the end of society as it was) to someone responsible for saving multiple Universes.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.