Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Mercenary Tao

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Mercenary Tao in many ways set the standard for what it is to be a Dragon Ball villain. He came on the scene as an unstoppable force that defeated Goku and killed one of his allies. It took a seemingly insurmountable bout of training for Goku to surpass Tao, which the young Saiyan was able to do. The structure of their rivalry would end up being used time and time again throughout the series, which makes this Red Ribbon Army-sponsored assailant perhaps one of the most influential villains in the entire series. The powerful and wicked Tao was played effectively as both a dramatic threat and a comedic foil, as the series leaned a lot more on humor during the earlier storylines.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.