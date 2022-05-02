Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SS2 Son Gohan SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Normally, moments this iconic are saved for Special Rares. This time, we get a Super Rare card depicting the climactic moment of Gohan's battle with Cell. Gohan turned Super Saiyan 2 during the Cell Games, making him the first among the characters to ever achieve this transformation. Here, with just one hand, he begins to charge up the Kamehameha that will defeat Cell. This moment has been done before kind of, as there is a card earlier that showcases the Father-Son Kamehameha back in DBSCG's second expansion. This, however, shows what the other characters are seeing — while Goku was communicating to Gohan via King Kai, it was Gohan's power that formed this decisive Kamehameha. This will be the Super Rare I'm personally most excited for in the set.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.