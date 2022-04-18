Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Super Mira SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The Black section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming Ultimate Squad will continue to focus on what the Black section of Unison Warrior Series sets always focus on: the Xenoverse characters of the Dark Empire as seen in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In addition to the Towa seen in the last preview, we will get a Super Mira, Overflowing Power Super Rare as well as the Super Mira, Imperial Warrior that shows this villain merged with Fin.

What I'm interested to see is if the next series block, Zenkai Series coming in September 2022, will switch up what will be included in the Black section of the set. I'd love to see the focus switch off of the Dark Empire Saga and perhaps to the Dragon Ball Super manga, which has had two main sagas set after the Tournament of Power.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.