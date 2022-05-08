Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Yamcha & Tien

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Yamcha and Tien Shinhan were both once much closer in strength to Goku. As Goku's power pulled further and further away, though, so too did the power scaling of the threads they'd face. We'd see Yamcha and Tien get a chance to train with King Kai after being killed during the Saiyan Saga, but yet their training never paid off very much as they continued to be overpowered by the Saiyans and Piccolo. However, it must be noted that their depiction here evokes one of the best moments of the Cell Games when everyone became relevant again. They all used their power to hit Cell and support Gohan as he stood off in a beam duel with the Perfect monstrosity, turning what could have been a final stand for all of them into a touching tribute to their belief in Goku's heroism, respect for his sacrifice, and defense of his son.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.