Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Fu On Prison Planet

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow features the Xenoverse character Fu as a villain during the Prison Planet Saga.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today's cards all feature Fu. Fu is an artificial being. He is the son of the demon Towa and Mira, the latter of whom Towa also created. Dabura considers Fu to be the rightful successor to the throne of the Demon Realm. Fu is made up of various species' DNA, including Saiyan, Demon, Earthling, Frieza Race, Majin, Namekian, and more.

The final card of today's previews is Super Fu, Assault Dominator, which is a gold-stamped Super Rare in this set. Standard DBSCG pull rates are five Super Rares per box, so while this is better than a Rare hit, it'll not be that valuable in the secondary market.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

