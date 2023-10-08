Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Great Saiyanman & Kids

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Critical Blow features Great Saiyanman, Son Goten, and Trunks as seen in Fusion Reborn.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at a trio of cards from the Blue and Yellow-colored sections of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

One of our final spotlight pieces from Critical Blow shows some more cards from what the set calls the "Janemba Saga." They use the "Saga" terminology to keep the card text uniform, but really, this "Saga" refers to the events of the Fusion Reborn film. Most of the cards based on this film have shown Gogeta, Goku, Vegeta, and Janemba in Hell, where the primary action of the film takes place. These three cards show the heroes in the living world as they fight back against the old villains that are spilling onto Earth once the gates of Hell open.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!