Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Janemba SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest expansion, Zenkai Series - Critical Blow, feature the Fusion Reborn villain Janemba on an SPR.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the Multi-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

This is the final Special Rare that we will focus on from the Zenkai Series – Critical Blow before moving to the set's promo cards and then, finally, onto the next previews. Next up will be the 2023 Anniversary Set along with, and perhaps even overlapping with, the sixth Zenkai Series expansion. For now, though, this Janemba Special Rare shows the unique nature of this demonic foe. The digitizing effect seen on this SPR is taken from the movie Fusion Reborn itself, which will certainly make long-time fans appreciate the artwork here. Overall, the Zenkai Series – Critical Blow has been one of the strongest showings of this era when it comes to art.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

