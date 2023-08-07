Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Orange Piccolo

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest reveals from the next set Critical Blow features two new Piccolo transformations from Super Hero.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at cards included in the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

These new Piccolo cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow show the character's two new forms introduced in Super Hero. Piccolo, Bestowed Power, showcases his equivalent of the "Ultimate" / "Potential Unlocked" form that Gohan uses. Piccolo gets this form unlocked when he makes a wish to Shenron. Piccolo then advances this form into a brand new transformation, shown on the card Piccolo, Power Beyond Awakening. This is known as Piccolo's "Orange Piccolo" form, which brings his power up to par with the heavy hitters in the current DBS story. This will likely bring Piccolo a more relevant player in the ongoing story, as he had long been outclassed with the Super Saiyan transformations after Super Saiyan 2 and certainly the God Ki-fueled ascensions that we have seen.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

