Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Promo Cards

We conclude our Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews of Zenkai Series - Critical Blow with a collection of promo cards from Bandai.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at one final preview of the cards associated with Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

None of the above cards can actually be found in booster packs of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. These cards are promo cards that came out during Bandai's time, pushing this as the new set. These cards feature Pan as depicted in Dragon Ball GT, where she was, for the first arcs, the co-lead along with Goku. We get Paikuhan, as seen in Fusion Reborn, and then a standard Android 18 waifu card. Finally, the last card we'll spotlight is an early Z-era Goku.

Critical Blow has been one of the most exciting expansions to spotlight due to its art and changes to the God Rare aesthetic. More to come soon as we move to the next sets.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

