Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Gohan Beast SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game begins to reveal Special Rare cards from the next expansion Critical Blow with the first featuring Gohan Beast.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, we will start breaking down the Special Rare, or SPR cards, of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Son Gohan, Beast Rage! We previously saw this card as a Super Rare. This Special Rare is a rarer version of the same card with more textured, gold foil. The difference between SRs and SPRs, aside from the aesthetics, are that it's more difficult to pull SPRs. A booster box of 24 Dragon Ball Super Card Game packs will have five Super Rares, two Special Rares, and a chance — just a chance! — of a Secret Rare (SCR) or, if you're one of the lucky few who have ever pulled one, a God Rare (GDR). This Gohan Beast SPR is sure to be one of the most memorable of the set, showing off Gohan's new form in a card that is, to me, even cooler than the original Secret Rare on which it debuted a few sets back.

