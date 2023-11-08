Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Alone in the Dark

Alone In The Dark Releases New Video Of Unedited Gameplay

THQ Nordic dropped a new video this week for Alone In The Dark, showing off more gameplay to come without any edits to the footage.

Article Summary THQ Nordic reveals uncut Alone In The Dark gameplay, heightening anticipation.

Footage showcases dual perspectives: play as Emily or Edward for varied experiences.

Mark your calendar: Alone In The Dark arrives January 16 on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Dive into a reimagined gothic horror and unravel a deep psychological story by Mikael Hedberg.

THQ Nordic dropped a new video today for Alone In The Dark, showing off some of the gameplay, totally unedited for you to enjoy. Ever since the game was punished back, people have been curious what exactly they would have experienced had it come out on time last month. The footage isn't long, but it gives a pretty good idea of how things will play out depending on whether you're playing as Emily or Edward. The game has two different perspectives depending on the character you choose and makes it worth your time to experience both perspectives. Enjoy the video below, as the game will be released on January 16 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

"Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the '90s cult classic horror game! Deep in the 1920s South, Emily Hartwood's uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You'll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?"

Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow, and ammunition is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood's or Edward Carnby's perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

