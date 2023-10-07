Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Veku, The Failed Fusion

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow features Super Saiyan Gogeta on a Super Rare as well as Veku, the Failed Fusion.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at two Multi-colored cards themed around Fusion Reborn from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today, we have two Fusion-focused cards, with one featuring a botched attempt and the other featuring an iconic Saiyan fusion as a Super Rare.

First, we have Veku, Comeback from Defeat. This bloated Fusion is a result of Goku and Vegeta messing up the Fusion Dance. Like Gogeta, Veku initially debuts in the non-canonical (but awesome) Fusion Reborn film and later gets brought into the Super-era canon with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Broly shows Veku in two forms, including this chubby form and a frail, skinny form.

SS Gogeta, Sparking to the Utmost Limit, is a Super Rare in this set. It may actually be the coolest one, which makes Gogeta overall the character you want to pull, besides just being on the God Rare.

