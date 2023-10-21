Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination Cards: Saiyan Defense

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed more cards from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination showing Goku & Vegeta going Super Saiyan Blue.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at more Saiyan-themed cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

These cards continue the focus on the Future Trunks Saga. Vegeta and Goku are both depicted here in their standard forms and then, of course, the main power-up they were using during this specific saga: Super Saiyan Blue. Super Saiyan Blue manifests itself in interesting ways during the Future Trunks Saga, as Zamasu, possessing Goku's body, going by Goku Black, accesses a unique version of the form. Super Saiyan Blue is Goku and Vegeta going Super Saiyan while using God Ki. Goku Black, though, is a divine being already. When he goes Super Saiyan Blue, it manifests itself in the Goku Black-exclusive form, Super Saiyan Rosé.

