Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination Cards: Trunks & Mai

Trunks & Mai feature on a new Leader card from Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming expansion, Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The focus on the Future Trunks Saga continues. This time, the controversial relationship between Trunks and Mai takes center stage. Trunks and Mai feature on a Leader card here. Flip the card over to reveal that Trunks has powered up to Super Saiyan on the Awaken side of the Leader which is titled SS Trunks & Mai, Saviors of Hope. This relationship is considered controversial because Mai is actually much older than Trunks but was aged down due to a wish.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

