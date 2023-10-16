Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Goku Black Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game revisits the Future Trunks Saga once again in the next set Perfect Combination with a Goku Black Leader.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at the first cards from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

I hate to start the official set previews with a negative comment, but this is getting a little out of hand. Enough with Goku Black! Enough with Zamasu! Enough with the Future Trunks Saga! I get that this game is named after Dragon Ball Super and that this is one of the main arcs of Super, but it's galaxies beyond too much at this point. DBSCG has made a point of spanning the entire franchise, dedicating full sections of sets to sagas from O.G. Dragon Ball, Z sagas, non-canon movies GT, Super, and even the Xenoverse. With all of that content, how do we get so much Zamasu? It's time to leave the evil Kai alone for a few sets.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!