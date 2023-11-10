Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Uub & Buu

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next pair of cards from Perfect Combination stays true to the name and theme of the set, featuring Uub & Buu.

Article Summary Bandai announces Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination set for Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

This 23rd main series expansion teases a new God Rare card, adding to the collectible allure.

Uub & Mr. Buu cards spotlight the unconventional duo beyond The Buu Saga in the Blue section.

Set focuses include Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and History of Trunks, heavy on Trunks lore.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The Blue-colored section of this set is almost entirely focused on The Saiyan Saga. However, these two cards break from that theme, fast-forwarding many years later to beyond even The Buu Saga. Pictured here are Uub, Scatter Attack, and Mr. Buu, Full Speed. Uub was brought into the cast after his initial debut in the final run of Z that flash-forwarded into the future. Uub is the reincarnation of Kid Buu that Goku wishes for as he defeats the demonic creature with a decisive Spirit Bomb. Mr. Buu or Fat Buu, which was the good side of Buu that was purged during The Buu Saga, is often pictured along with Uub.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series.

