Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Garlic Jr. SR

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

More Garlic Jr. The little evil monster, depicted on all three cards, is the antagonist of Dead Zone, which was the first Dragon Ball Z-era film. Garlic Jr. wished for eternal life, which ended up working against the diminutive villain. The tiny terror gets the gold stamped foil treatment on the Garlic Jr., Eternal Life card which is a Super Rare in this set. Super Rares, or SRs, come five per booster box in modern Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets except when a box has a Secret Rare, or SCR, within it. In that case, the SCR hit replaces one of the SR hits. I wonder if there will be an SPR version of the card.

