Everything Revealed During Summer Game Fest 2025

This afternoon, the actual official not a pre-pre-pre show livestream of Summer Game Fest kicked off, highlighting multiple game trailers

Article Summary Summer Game Fest 2025 unveiled over 40 new and returning games in a two-hour live showcase from Los Angeles.

Highlights include Mortal Shell II, Resident Evil Requiem, Deadpool VR voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, and more big reveals.

Major franchises like Hitman, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Street Fighter, and Marvel introduced sequels, expansions, and crossover events.

Indie and original titles such as Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver and Scott Pilgrim EX brought excitement and fresh gameplay.

Broadcasting live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California, Summer Game Fest 2025 kicked off with a two-hour presentation, hosted by Geoff Keighley and Lucy James. If you're not familiar with the show by now, this is basically two hours' worth of video game commercials, many of them being world premiere trailers, with some other content splashed in with interviews from developers. Some of the major highlights coming out of this show include the reveal of Mortal Shell II, Deadpool VR, a new game featuring the rap group Wu-Tang Clan, a 007 Elusive Target for Hitman, Resident Evil Requiem, and so much more. We have the full rundown of everything shown off below, and you can check out the video of today's presentation above.

Mortal Shell II

Mortal Shell II is a standalone sequel to Mortal Shell that significantly expands on the original with unrestricted, adrenaline-charged combat, deeper weapon design with extensive upgrade options, and an emphasis on free exploration. This action-RPG offers an immersive, interconnected open world, expansive yet deliberately compact, designed to unfold its twisted landscapes and hidden structures while respecting the player's time.

Fortnite x Star Wars – Galactic Battle: Death Star Sabotage

Death Star Sabotage will be a tile in the top row of Discover starting at 1 PM ET on June 7, giving players an hour to jump in and pilot an X-wing or Imperial TIE fighter while getting ready for the event to begin. Players who log in to Fortnite between June 3 at 9 AM ET and June 10 at 9 AM ET will receive the Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen and Captain Phasma's personal melee weapon: the Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe!

Death Stranding 2

Sam – with companions by his side – sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: Should we have connected? Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

Chronicles: Medieval

Set in the brutal but beautiful European world of the 14th and 15th centuries, Chronicles: Medieval throws players into a sprawling, dynamic sandbox blending action and RPG depth on a strategic scale. Players will write their story and forge their destiny in a living, breathing realm where every decision echoes through history and every sword swing could change their fate. Engage in intense combat, fight for land, glory, and legacy, and lead massive armies into intense battles.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, space, and time in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate machine to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items for the win!

Code Vein II

Code Vein II features a deep narrative where players and characters are bound by blood, fate, and destiny, set in a future where the last remnants of humanity and Revenants struggle against a world on the verge of collapse. Following the sudden emergence of a threat known as the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have succumbed to madness, transforming into terrifying creatures called Horrors. A Revenant Hunter, guided by a mysterious girl named Lou who possesses the power to travel into the past to rewrite the fate of the world. The player, as the Revenant Hunter, will intervene in key moments of history to alter key revenants' destinies that reveal hidden truths and information to save the future.

End of Abyss

End of Abyss is an atmospheric action-adventure game set in a dark sci-fi world with an emphasis on exploration, supported by engaging and tense combat. In the depths of a mysterious underground compound, a mission to investigate disturbances of unknown origin spirals into a harrowing descent through a broken and abandoned world. Players take on the role of the young combat technician, Cel, as she uncovers the truth behind the facility's derelict areas and confronts the monstrous creatures that roam them.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Mouse: P.I. For Hire is a gritty, noir-fueled first-person shooter that draws inspiration from the classic cartoons of the 1930s. The monochromatic visual style of hand-drawn rubber hose animation and retro jazz soundtrack was created with the same techniques of the era. As Private Investigator Jack Pepper, you will discover that a corrupt city full of crooks and danger is just a taste of things to come; explore the noir-inspired city teeming with heavily armed gangs, mobs and characters from the darkside to uncover the secrets within Mouseburg.

Game of Thrones: War For Westeros

In War for Westeros, players will lead the armies of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King in ruthless free-for-all battles where trust is fleeting and power is everything. Engaging in epic real-time strategy battles, forging strategic alliances, and weaving deceit against rival forces will be key. Each faction offers deeply asymmetric strategies, with signature heroes, armies, and mechanics forged from the brutal legacy of Westeros. Players can deploy infantry, cavalry, siege engines, giants, and dragons to break enemy lines as they work to outplay and outmaneuver rivals with inspiring hero abilities and the ruthless instincts of a true war commander.

Atomic Heart 2

Atomic Heart 2 is an action-adventure role-playing game set in a retrofuturistic alternate-history universe full of diverse opportunities, with a strong focus on narrative, RPG elements, and player freedom. The sequel to Atomic Heart introduces an all-new story unfolding in a living world, with the events of the game now expanding to a global scale.

The Cube

Several years after the events of Atomic Heart, the world stands on the brink of a new threat. A mysterious giant levitating structure known as The Cube has become the epicenter of increasingly dangerous phenomena, and in order to save humanity, players must plunge deep into its secrets—and survive. On the surface, it's a geometrically perfect object, and in truth it's an anomalous, shifting place swarming with vicious enemies. But most terrifying of all is the equation hidden at the Cube's core. Deciphering the equation can save humanity; failing to do so means extinction.x

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

In Marvel Cosmic Invasion, the immortal Super Villain Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, threatening all life as we know it. Super Heroes both Earth-born and cosmic must now join forces in a star-spanning adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. Brawl through the streets of New York City all the way to the depths of the Negative Zone to foil Annihilus' vow to spread death across the cosmos in classically inspired side-scrolling combat.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Fight through bloodstained battlefields of intense swordplay action. Explore the historic Japanese capital of Edo-era Kyoto, twisted by malevolent clouds of Malice. With every stage cloaked in mystery, danger and intrigue. Battle against monstrosities from the underworld known as Genma in a tale of dark fantasy. Follow the tale of a samurai who wields the Oni Gauntlet, a mystical artifact that grants its bearer the power to slay Genma. Through gritty, blood-soaked brawls, he searches for his reason to fight. What fate awaits at the end of his path?

Felt That: Boxing

Ezra never meant to be a boxer. But when a greedy developer threatens to bulldoze the only home he's ever known, he laces up his oversized gloves and steps into the spotlight. What starts as a desperate bid to save the orphanage quickly escalates into a wild ride through bombastic arenas, full of outrageous characters, ridiculous power-ups, and surprisingly emotional turns.

Killer Inn

In Killer Inn, 24 players are invited to a mysterious castle by a shadowy organization known as Astra to compete to win unfathomable riches. They will be randomly and secretly assigned one of two roles: Wolves, whose mission is to hunt and kill, and Lambs, who must fight back and survive the mayhem or escape the castle. Players must use every weapon, tool and clue in their arsenal to survive and win. With the killers hiding in plain sight, players will need to question everything—even their closest allies. By the end of the night, all players must kill, be killed, or escape the madness.

ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders is a multiplayer extraction adventure that lets players carve their own path and write their own story, in an expansive PvPvE sandbox. Last month, hundreds of thousands of players joined ARC Raiders' Tech Test 2 on PC and consoles, getting an early taste of the game's high-stakes topside combat and the deep crafting and progression underground. In ARC Raiders, players take on the role of Raiders—rogue gunslingers who navigate a crumbling world filled with lethal ARC machines, rival Raiders, and the ever-present threat of ambush. With high-tension combat and an expansive world filled with mystery and opportunity, players scavenge the lethal surface to build their home in the underground neighborhood of Speranza.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

Chrono Odyssey

Chrono Odyssey is a next-generation action MMORPG. Game features include awe-inspiring visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, a vast and intricately designed seamless open world, dynamic action-based combat mechanics based on time manipulation, and extensive customization.

Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Wavesis a free-to-play, cross-platform, open-world action RPG that emphasizes dynamic movement and freedom of exploration on a mysterious, post-cataclysmic, sci-fi planet. Engage in fast-paced PVE combat that focuses on special dodge, parry, and counter mechanics. Compose a harmonious battle concerto with characters of different abilities. Wuthering Waves hosts a deep storyline, breathtaking art and atmosphere, and addictive action-RPG combat that is suitable for novice and veteran RPG players alike. Wuthering Waves features plenty of fierce opponents and captivating quests that unfold in the game's vast world.

MIO: Memories In Orbit

Play as MIO, a nimble robot who awakens alone aboard the Vessel—a vast, drifting spaceship left in ruin. Once maintained by AI caretakers known as the Pearls, the Vessel is now overrun by wild vegetation and malfunctioning machines. With the ship facing imminent shutdown, MIO must explore its labyrinthine depths, recover its lost memories, and uncover the truth behind the collapse… and their own forgotten past.

Out of Words

Find your lost voices in a co-op platformer adventure. Together with a friend, via online cross-platform or couch co-op, explore the wild, colorful realm of Vokabulantis as Kurt and Karla in a story about the first time they held hands — where everything you see is crafted by hand.

Mafia: The Old Country

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era. Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family. His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.x

LEGO Voyagers

From the makers of LEGO Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected. Experience what it feels like to be a LEGO brick. Tumble, jump, snap together, and build your way through rich brick worlds. Unravel a poetic, nonverbal narrative, set in beautiful brick-built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack. Cooperatively solve the game's many challenges and discover how two bricks are better than one. Play locally on the same screen, or online.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny

Journey across Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands on a grand quest inspired by tabletop RPGs in Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny! Slash, bash, cast spells, and strategize your way to victory against a variety of enemies in fast-paced and fluid ARPG combat. Upgrade your weapons and master new abilities in solo play and local co-op for up to four players.

Lies of P: Overture

Lies of P: Overture is a dramatic prequel to the acclaimed Soulslike action RPG, Lies of P. It transports you to the city of Krat in its final days of haunting, late-19th-century Belle Époque beauty. On the brink of the Puppet Frenzy massacre, you follow a legendary Stalker—a mysterious guide—through untold stories and chilling secrets. As Geppetto's deadly puppet, you'll journey through Krat and its surroundings, uncover hidden backstories, and face epic battles that shape the past and future of Lies of P.

Fractured Blooms

Restore your neglected house to its former glory by growing crops, cooking delicious meals, learning new recipes, and taking care of its inhabitants in this psychological life sim! Play as Angie, a girl who finds herself stuck in a time loop and a world that is soft and still. Every loop is a strategic game of resource management and discovery. Plan each day carefully to manage your food and stamina. Only by mastering your routine and finding ways around challenging tasks can you dig deeper into the blessed reality around you. Something will shift with each new day. You'll begin to notice. You'll begin to remember. You'll begin to see. You'll begin to feel. Your actions matter, your actions always matter, and the cycle always remembers.

Blade & Soul Heroes

Bringing a touch of magic and mayhem to Blade & Soul NEO, the new medium-range caster class Warlock gives players charms and incantations to unleash an array of powerful attacks. Using Warlock's connection to the Spirit Realm, players will barrage enemies, strengthen allies, and summon a Thrall, a summoned demon that fights alongside them, to damage and control opponents.

Mongil: Star Dive

Mongil: Star Dive builds on the legacy of Monster Taming, Netmarble's beloved title that first launched in 2013. Building on its predecessor's charm and gameplay, Mongil: Star Dive introduces a rich, evolved experience driven by Unreal Engine 5, delivering cinematic visuals and a compelling story. Players can look forward to a unique combat system based on "Tag Play," where they control a three-character party in dynamic, fast-paced battles. At the heart of the game is its monster collection system, allowing players to tame, collect, and synthesize a wide range of fantastical creatures, adding depth and strategy to the experience.

One-Punch Man x Crystal of Atlan

With its anime-inspired art style and detailed character and environment design, Crystal of Atlan aligns naturally with the aesthetic of "One-Punch Man". In the newly unveiled trailer, viewers caught their first glimpse of the One-Punch Man crossover, which features beloved characters such as Saitama, Tornado of Terror, and Boros brought to life within the game. The anime's fast-paced, over-the-top battle style blends naturally with Crystal of Atlan's signature aerial combo system, promising a fresh and exhilarating gameplay experience for fans of both franchises.

The Seven Deadly Sins Origin

Based on The Seven Deadly Sins, the popular Japanese manga and anime IP that has reached 55 million copies in global sales worldwide, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin follows the success of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, a RPG that surpassed 70 million downloads around the globe. Developed by the same team, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will feature a multiverse storyline original to the game and an expansive open world across the continent of Britannia, allowing players to collect heroes from The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse to customize their combat style and shape their own adventure. The game has been optimized to deliver a premium open-world RPG experience across various platforms. At launch, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will support 12 languages, ensuring accessibility for players around the globe.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 pushes the boundaries of dinosaur park simulation, with over 80 awe-inspiring prehistoric species, 75 of which allow players to breed and nurture family units, each with distinct male and female dimorphism, and their endearing juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them, displaying new social interactions and behaviours. Both Jurassic World fanatics and seasoned park managers are invited to dive into the ultimate Jurassic World Evolution campaign, featuring a sprawling world map filled with diverse new locations like Japan and Hawaii, each offering varied challenges and spanning a thrilling original narrative.

Mina The Hollower

Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!

Marvel's Deadpool VR

Voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, this is your chance to slip inside Deadpool's sweaty skintight suit and become the Merc with a Mouth in all his flippy-shooty-off-the-wall glory. Marvel's Deadpool VR features an all-new original story, lots of enemies to kill, and an action-packed, "if you can imagine it, you can probably do it" combat style. Punch someone while holding a grenade, take your recently exploded-off arm and throw it at the bad guys, or hold an enemy's face into a spinning propeller. Unleash your favorite brutal takedown on hordes of enemies—ruthless soldiers, demonic dogs, weird humanoid lizards, and creepy worm things.

Dying Light: The Beast

You are Kyle Crane. After being captured by the Baron and enduring his painful experiments for years, you escape. But the scars remain. Left on the edge of humanity with both human and zombie DNA, you struggle to control your inner beast and the conflict that comes with it. But you'll need to, if you want to get your revenge on the man who did this to you. A unique blend of open world and action survival horror, Dying Light: The Beast is set in the beautiful, yet dangerous valley of Castor Woods that's now overrun with zombies rather than tourists. To take your former captor down, you'll need to form fragile alliances, as well as utilize all the combat and traversal options in your arsenal. But be careful: out here, each step is a fight for survival, especially once the sun sets and the tension heightens as the true horrors come out at night!

Mixtape

On their last night together, three friends embark on one final adventure. Play through a mixtape of memories, set to the soundtrack of a generation. En route to their final party together, a perfectly curated playlist draws three friends into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. Experience a variety of narrative vignettes exploring the pivotal moments that shaped them. Players will immerse themselves in the teenage wasteland by playing through a mixtape of joyful gameplay, from skateboarding and flying to taking photos after hours at an abandoned theme park, hitting baseballs, and putting on a fireworks show from the backseat of a car. It's the greatest hits of the teenage experience, from the first kiss to the last dance.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

In this roguelite adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu's forces and determine the future of Shinju Village. On their quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu's evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto's melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins.

Acts of Blood

In the bustling city of Bandung, Hendra's life torn apart when his family is slain by his father's business rival. Left alone and seeking justice, the college law student finds no help from the corrupt legal system that protects the killers. Discovering a powerful group behind the attack, Hendra decides to take revenge himself, determined to make them pay for their actions.

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

The First Descendant – Breakthrough

(No information was provided by the developers about this game at the time we published)

SCUM

Explore, loot, craft and customise your way to dominance – or inevitable death. SCUM is a truly immersive and hyper realistic survival experience where you have total control of your progression. You start as a prisoner on the super-max SCUM island under the watchful eye of the sinister TEC1 corporation. Roam the rolling fields, lush forests and other rugged terrains of the island, using skills, guts and cunning to survive.

MindsEye

Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn't the only one searching for answers, forces working from the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat.

Hitman World of Assassination – 007 Elusive Target

Mads Mikkelsen returns as Le Chiffre, the iconic private banker to the criminal underworld, known for his mastery of games of chance and probability. A recent failed venture left him in dire straits, losing vast sums of both legitimate and illicit capital, and in a desperate bid to recover, he has arranged a high-stakes poker game at the Casino Monarchique in Paris. Agent 47 has been tasked with infiltrating the perilous event and will have to find his way to his target to prevent havoc being wreaked across the world. To celebrate the recent reveal of 007 First Light, players who play The Banker Elusive Target and who have signed up for an IOI account will receive an exclusive suit to redeem in 007 First Light, IO Interactive's immersive third-person action-adventure featuring an all-new, original James Bond story, scheduled to launch in 2026.

LEGO Party!

In LEGO Party! experience nonstop action, humor, surprises, and hours and hours of play, all crafted through the medium of the beloved LEGO brick. Whether you're playing solo, with your friends on the couch, or online with cross-platform multiplayer (up to 4 players), get ready to customize your minifigure and compete in a variety of awesome minigames to collect those coveted Golden Bricks. This hilarious, action-packed, character-filled adventure will feature wacky Challenge Zones and 60 minigames from across some of the most iconic and unforgettable LEGO sets including LEGO Pirates, LEGO Space, and LEGO NINJAGO. The newly released first official trailer, now live, gives a glimpse into this high-energy and fun-for-all party game.

Wildgate

Blast off into high-stakes spaceship battles and intense first-person shootouts, where no two matches are ever the same. If you want to claim the ultimate prize — the mysterious and priceless Artifact — you'll need to improvise on the fly, whether it's chasing down rival crews and stealing their gear, repairing your damaged ship, or scanning for precious resources. Your ship is your home and lifeline — for you, and your prospector crew. Keep it topped up with ice, fuel and ammo so you're ready for anyone or anything the Reach throws at you.

Blighted

Battle your way through a psychedelic western nightmare to reclaim the memories of your people in Blighted, a Metroidvania Action-RPG from the creators of Guacamelee!. Harness the power of the deadly, reality-altering Blight and unravel the world's mysteries. In the past, the dead were buried with seeds planted in their brains. These seeds would grow into trees, surrounding the player's village. The fruit from these trees was special, it contained the memories of the dead. Knowledge and traditions were passed along through this fruit for generations. This continued until the one called Sorcisto defiled the ritual. By eating brains raw, he gained vast power and knowledge. He consumed the player's entire village, destroyed its memory forest, and infected the world with a deadly Blight.

ILL

Welcome to ILL, the narrative-driven first-person survival horror game that transports you to a sinister settlement with the goal of uncovering the unsettling truth behind its descent into bloodthirsty madness. Brace yourself for an intense body horror with an advanced dismemberment system, dynamic enemy behavior, complex weapon mechanics, an immersive interactive world, and strategic survival and crafting, all contributing to an unforgettable visceral journey into despair. Adaptation is your key to survival against the ghoulish monstrous creatures: employ diverse strategies, scavenge for vital supplies, craft essential tools, and enhance your weaponry. Leave behind the daily grind and embark on a dark trip through an enthralling storyline and the heart-pounding horror of a once peaceful town. Will you survive the nightmare and reveal the chilling secrets hidden by the creaking of the streets and the rushing of water?

Mecha Break

Mecha Break puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. Featuring mech designs from esteemed artists Takayuki Yanase (Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, Death Stranding) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam, Macross), players will have the opportunity to dive into seamless, electrifying gameplay across 3v3 Arena, 6v6 Battlefield, and up to 60-player PvEvP game modes. Mecha Break's cosmetic customization, player-created pilots, a wide array of mech and weapon types, and three distinct game modes will keep players engaged for hundreds of hours. An array of attacker, brawler, defender, sniper, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles and toolsets, will further deepen the player's attachment to their favorite mechs.

Infinitesimals

Infinitesimals is a third-person action-adventure game where players assume the role of the leader of an elite alien squadron stranded on a mysterious planet after a catastrophic crash. Barely the size of an insect, players must navigate an enormous world filled with towering terrain, local wildlife and deadly machines. As they search for the missing members of their team and uncover the fate of the vanished colony they were meant to join, they'll face the relentless threat of the Hunter Gatherers, the mechanical sentinels that dominate the landscape.

Street Fighter 6 – Year Three Character Reveal

Watch pro wrestler Kenny Omega find a different kind of fighter within himself in our reveal trailer featuring returning characters from all corners of the Street Fighter series.

Sagat – Summer 2025

C. Viper – Autumn 2025

Alex – Early Spring 2026

Ingrid – Late Spring 2026

Last Flag

Last Flag is Capture the Flag, reimagined as a fun-first, fast-paced, third-person team shooter. Master powerful contestants, explore striking battlegrounds, and find your very own playstyle as you compete for glory in the world's hottest gameshow. You've got 60 seconds to find a sneaky hiding spot for your flag—after that, it's SHOWTIME! Work with your allies to take control of the map and stop the other team from finding your flag, all while hunting down theirs. The first team to bring home the opposing flag and successfully defend it claims the glory.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Become Wuchang, a skilled pirate warrior struck by amnesia, who must navigate the uncertainties of her mysterious past while afflicted by the horrific Feathering disease. Explore the depths of Shu, enhancing your arsenal and mastering new skills harvested from fallen foes. Evolve your fighting style by sacrificing elusive Red Mercury and further develop new techniques obtained throughout your action-packed journey. Augment the weapons in your repertoire with powerful enchantments, allowing for a unique approach to combat and strategy that suits your personal style.

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver is a co-op action RPG with anime-style fighting and afro-surrealist aesthetic. Players will face increasingly challenging battle Chambers to the tune of reimagined Wu-Tang Clan tracks while decking out their own custom fighters. To save their home of Shaolin, the Wu-Tang Clan must pass on their fantastical powers to a new generation of warriors. You've been called to battle back the forces of an invading, corrupting force – the Deceiver. You and your friends will fight alongside the Wu-Tang Clan, calling on their powerful skills and timeless wisdom to restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity.

Into The Unwell

Into The Unwell puts a whack'n'slash twist on the action roguelite, where players take on the role of assorted offbeat outcasts. Playing alone or with up to a trio of friends, they'll need to use these characters' vices to their advantage as they battle through a series of surreal roguelite levels. Blending chaotic combat and platforming pandemonium with a twisted take on the 1930s rubber hose art style, players will find themselves in a cartoonish fever dream where they'll encounter eccentric anthropomorphic enemies, and attempt boss fights as bizarre as they are belligerent. As players progress through mayhem, they can unlock new playable characters, upgrade an arsenal of unorthodox weapons in the Anvil, and collect Talent Stars to unleash peculiar powers.

Splitgate 2

Ready to step into the spotlight? Eager to hear 100,000 fans screaming your name? Seeking fame and admiration? Then join the Sol Splitgate League, where the future is bright–it takes a team to bring home victory, but only one person can top the leaderboard. Play together. Stand alone. Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a 4v4 free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be #1. Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena.

Stranger Than Heaven

The official title of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's "Project Century," announced at The Game Awards 2024, has been revealed as Stranger Than Heaven. The trailer offers another glimpse into the game's world. Stranger Than Heaven is a brand-new title developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, known for creating acclaimed series such as Yakuza, Like a Dragon, and Virtua Fighter.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem is the highly anticipated ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins when Resident Evil Requiem launches February 27, 2026.

