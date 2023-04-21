Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultimate Deck 2023: Goku Black Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming product Ultimate Deck 2023 is heaed up by a Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black Leader.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99. It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack. Today, let's take a look at some of the cards that can be found within Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Deck 2023.

This Goku Black card leads Ultimate Deck 2023. The Leader Front shows Goku Black, who is actually the fallen and vengeful Kai Zamasu who wishes himself into Goku's body from another timeline. Due to this unique mixture of Zamasu's God ki and Goku's ability to transform into the Super Saiyan Blue state, Zamasu creates an entirely new form with Super Saiyan Rosé. This form is shown on the Awaken side of this Leader. There are a few cards from this product that can be Gold Stamped, and I'm thinking that the Gold version of this Leader will probably end up being the top card of the set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.