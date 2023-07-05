Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Goku's Death Special Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new SS Son Goku, Decision Made SPR connects to tell a story with 2022's SS Son Goku, Final Sacrifice SPR.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another Special Rare from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

This SPR actually connects quite well to another Special Rare from the 2022 set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. That card, titled SS Son Goku, Final Sacrifice, shows Goku waving goodbye to his friends as he puts his fingers to his temple, preparing to use Instant Transmission to teleport to a self-destructing Cell. Here, in this new SPR titled SS Son Soku, Decision Made, Goku has made his way to Cell and is preparing to use Instant Transmission once again to teleport himself and Cell away from the Earth so that Cell's plan of destroying the world won't work.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

