Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: SSB Goku Promo

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Zenkai Series Wild Resurgence features an SSB Goku promo card in Premium Pack Sets.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we focus on a promo card from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence products.

The above card is a holographic SSB Son Goku, Results of Godly Training Promo card. It features Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form, alluding to how training with Beerus and Whis has enabled him to internalize God Ki and advance beyond Super Saiyan God. This card can only be found as the guaranteed promo card in the Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence Premium Pack Sets. There are two copies of this foil card sealed in every single Premium Pack Set. Premium Pack Sets include four packs of their focus series, which is, in this case, Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

