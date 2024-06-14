Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 Reveals Multiverse Of Nonsense DLC

Goat Simulator 3 will be headed down it's own road of nonsense across parallel worlds, as the Multiverse Of Nonsense DLC arrives next week.

Dive into parallel worlds with unique challenges and a quest.

Discover new worlds, gear up with fresh goat skins, and more.

Experience an in-game crossover and tributes to major franchises.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing revealed the first major DLC coming to Goat Simulator 3 as players will dive into a Multiverse Of Nonsense next week. This new DLC, which was teased a short time ago, is basically their version of visiting parallel worlds with their own challenges. All tied to a story of helping save the world, as only goats can. We have more details below as the DLC will be released on June 19.

Goat Simulator 3 – Multiverse Of Nonsense

Multiverse of Nonsense takes place in an entirely new world for players to explore – from a cartoon town, to a metropolis where goats are humans and humans are goats, and a mythological mountaintop city where we're sure no other games have ever thought to make their setting, ever. While there'll be plenty of time to explore this huge new sandbox, the DLC will also take players through a linear story in which they'll need to collect a series of gems by visiting a variety of locations through Multiverse rifts, never quite knowing where they'll end up… The goal? Restore order to the universe! Just don't ask our heroine Pilgor where she was when things got messed up in the first place. Players can also expect a plethora of new goat gear, an exciting in-game crossover with another major Coffee Stain-published title as well as nods to other major franchises, and the most highly requested community goat skin of all time – the Capybara.

"We know what you're thinking – Multiverse? No one has been bold enough to explore such a complex theme with goats just yet. But that's what we do at Coffee Stain North. We push the boundaries of next generation goat simulation technology, and we can't wait for our players to explore some of the most exciting content we've worked on since Goat Simulator 3 itself," said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North.

