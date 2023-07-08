Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence Summer 2023 Errata Update

Bandai announces major Errata and Banned Card information following the release of the new expansion of Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we detail the new Errata announcement coming with the release of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Bandai's new Errata changes go as follows:

Banned Card

BT18-001 Son Goku & Vegeta/ SS4 Son Goku & SS4 Vegeta, In It Together

Reason: BT18-001 has had an overwhelming presence in the metagame for has an extended period and has limited creativity and diversity within Red archetypes. We believe that by banning this card, deck diversity in the competitive landscape will improve.

Banned Card

BT18-002 One-Star Ball/ Syn Shenron, Despair Made Manifest

Reason: BT18-002 has had an overwhelming presence in the metagame for an extended period and has limited creativity and diversity within Red archetypes. We believe that by banning this card, deck diversity in the competitive landscape will improve.

Banned Card

BT18-019 SS4 Gogeta, Triumphant Together

Reason: In conjunction with [BT21-147 Shenron, the Eternal Dragon], BT18-019 promotes non-interactive strategies all Red decks can use. We find this synergy to be at a power level we deem excessive and promotes predictable and unenjoyable play patterns. Therefore, we have decided to add this card to the banned list.

Banned Card

BT17-032 Gamma 1 & Gamma 2/ Gamma 1 & Gamma 2, Newfound Foes

Reason: BT18-032 has had an overwhelming presence in the metagame for a period that exceeded expectations and has limited creativity and diversity within Blue archetypes. We believe that by banning this card, deck diversity in the competitive landscape will improve.

Banned Card

DB2-062 Dirty Burst

Reason: DB2-062 serves as an oppressive countermeasure to most powerful finishers in the current environment, while being very difficult to disrupt. Very few cards exist in other colors with a similar functionality, so we've chosen to ban this card to avoid over-centralization of Blue strategies in current and future metagame.

Errata Card

P-493 Zen-Oh, Universal Control

Reason: P-493 has internally proven to impact current and future and themed archetypes at a much stronger degree than anticipated. We are issuing an errata to this card to mitigate that concern while retaining thematic integrity.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text

[Auto] When this card is played, choose up to 12 of your opponent's Battle Cards with 《God》 or 《Universe》 in their special traits, ignoring [Barrier], negate their [Indestructible] skills, and remove them from the game.

Post-Errata Text

[Auto] When this card is played, you may choose 12 of your opponent's Battle Cards with 《God》 or 《Universe》 in their special traits, ignoring [Barrier]. If you do, negate their [Indestructible] skills, and remove them from the game.

Errata Card

BT21-035 Baby/ Baby, Awakening With a Grudge

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text of Front Side:

[Auto] Place 1 mono-blue with an energy cost of 1 or 1 mono-blue 《Brainwashed》 from your hand under a {Universal Tuffleization Plan} in your Battle Area : When this card attacks, draw 2 cards.

Post-Errata Text of Front Side:

[Auto] Place 1 mono-blue with an energy cost of 1 or 1 mono-blue 《Brainwashed》 from your hand under a {Universal Tuffleization Plan} in your Battle Area : When this card attacks, draw 2 cards.

Errata Card

BT21-036 Uub, Fusion of Two Spirits

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main][Once per turn] If your opponent has 5 or more Z-Energy : Choose up to 1 of your blue Battle Cards under a blue and switch it to Active Mode.

Post-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main][Once per turn] If your opponent has 5 or more Z-Energy : Choose up to 1 of your blue Battle Cards with a blue under it and switch it to Active Mode.

Errata Card

BT21-068 Cell/ Cell, The Greatest Threat to Mankind

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

Pre-Errata Text of Front Side:

[Auto] When this card is placed in your Leader Area, place up to 1 {Gingertown} from your deck in your opponent's Battle Area.

[Activate : Main] Switch this card to Rest Mode and place 1 green 《Android》 from your hand at the bottom of your deck : Draw 2 cards.

[Awaken] When your life is at 5 or less or there is a green with an energy cost of 3 in play : Play up to 1 and 1 ―both green and with an energy cost of 2―from your deck to your opponent's Battle Area, shuffle your deck, then add cards from your life to your hand until you have 5 life left.

Post-Errata Text of Front Side:

[Permanent] All Battle Cards in your deck must be green 《Android》.

[Auto] When this card is placed in your Leader Area, place up to 1 {Gingertown} from your deck in your opponent's Battle Area.

[Activate : Main] Switch this card to Rest Mode and place 1 green 《Android》 from your hand at the bottom of your deck : Draw 2 cards.

[Awaken] When your life is at 5 or less or there is a green with an energy cost of 3 in play : Play up to 1 and 1 ―both green and with an energy cost of 2―from your deck to your opponent's Battle Area, shuffle your deck, then add cards from your life to your hand until you have 5 life left.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text of Back Side:

[Auto] When this card attacks, draw 1 card, choose up to 1 of your opponent's Battle Cards with an energy cost of 3 or less from your Drop or your opponent's Battle Area and place it under this card.

Post-Errata Text of Back Side:

[Auto] When this card attacks, draw 1 card, choose up to 1 Battle Card with an energy cost of 3 or less from your Drop or your opponent's Battle Area and place it under this card.

Errata Card

BT21-070 Cell, Perfect Resurrection

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Activate : Battle][Once per turn] Activate an [Activate : Battle] skill on 1 green Extra with both {Cell} and {Kamehameha} in its card name without paying its energy cost.

Post-Errata Text:

[Activate : Battle][Once per turn] Activate an [Activate : Battle] skill on 1 green Extra from your hand with both {Cell} and {Kamehameha} in its card name without paying its energy cost.

Errata Card

BT21-074 Android 16, Final Wish

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Permanent] If your Leader is a card, this card's skills won't negate.

Post-Errata Text:

[Permanent] If your Leader is a card, this card's skills can't be negated.

Errata Card

BT21-078 SS Son Goku, Showing the Results of Training

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Auto] When this card is played under a {Hyperbolic Time Chamber} in your Battle Area, this card gets +10000 power for the turn.

Post-Errata Text:

[Auto] When this card is played from under a {Hyperbolic Time Chamber} in your Battle Area, this card gets +10000 power for the turn.

Errata Card

BT21-081 SS Vegeta, Arrogance

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Auto] When this card is played under a {Hyperbolic Time Chamber} in your Battle Area, this card gets +5000 power and you may use this card in a combo in Rest Mode for the turn.

Post-Errata Text:

[Auto] When this card is played from under a {Hyperbolic Time Chamber} in your Battle Area, this card gets +5000 power and you may use this card in a combo in Rest Mode for the turn.

Errata Card

BT21-088 Cell, Pursuit of Despair

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main] If you or your opponent removes 1 token with combo power from the game : Remove 2 markers from your opponent's Unison.

Post-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main] Remove 1 of your or your opponent's tokens with combo power from the game : Remove 2 markers from your opponent's Unison.

Errata Card

BT21-096 Hyperbolic Time Chamber

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main][Once per turn] If all your energy is green and this card is in Active Mode : You may play 1 card from under this card. If you do, add up to 2 cards to your life.

Post-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main][Once per turn] If all your energy is green and this card is in Active Mode : You may play 1 card from under this card. If you do, add up to 2 cards from your life to your hand.

Errata Card

BT21-103 SSB Son Goku, Finishing Blow

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Auto] If you add 1 yellow with an energy cost of 2 to your hand : At the start of your Main Phase, play this card under a yellow Z-Battle Card.

Post-Errata Text:

[Auto] If you add 1 yellow with an energy cost of 2 to your hand : At the start of your Main Phase, play this card from under a yellow Z-Battle Card.

Errata Card

BT21-137 Towa, Combo Attack

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Auto] If your opponent has 2 or more energy and you send 1 card from your life to your Warp : When this card is played from your hand, play up to 1 black Unison with a specified cost of 3 and a marker on it, shuffle your deck, then send up to 2 cards from the top of your deck to your Warp.

Post-Errata Text:

[Auto] If your opponent has 2 or more energy and you send 1 card from your life to your Warp : When this card is played from your hand, play up to 1 black Unison with a specified cost of 3 with a marker on it, shuffle your deck, then send up to 2 cards from the top of your deck to your Warp.

Errata Card

BT21-145 Cell, Ultimate Lifeform of Despair

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Auto] When this card is played using a [Successor] skill that was activated by choosing 1 or more each of , , and for their skill costs, choose up to 1 of your opponent's Battle Cards and KO it, add up to 1 {Cell's Full-Power Kamehameha} from your deck, then shuffle your deck.

Post-Errata Text:

[Auto] When this card is played using a [Successor] skill that was activated by choosing 1 or more each of , , and for their skill costs, choose up to 1 of your opponent's Battle Cards and KO it, add up to 1 {Cell's Full-Power Kamehameha} from your deck to your hand, then shuffle your deck.

Errata Card

BT21-149 Dark King Mechikabura, Last Judgement

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Counter : Play] Play this card, for every card in your opponent's Z-Deck, place up to 1 Battle Card from your Drop or Warp under this card, and this card can't be removed from your Battle Area by your opponent's skills for the turn. Additionally, if the Battle Card to be played has an energy cost of 7 or less, send it to your Warp instead.

Post-Errata Text:

[Counter : Play] Play this card, for every card in your opponent's Z-Deck, place up to 1 Battle Card from your Drop or Warp under this card, and this card can't be removed from your Battle Area by your opponent's skills for the turn. Additionally, if the Battle Card to be played has an energy cost of 7 or less, send it to its owner's Warp instead.

Errata Card

P-506 Bulma, Family Support

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main](G), if your Leader is a green and you discard this card from your hand : Choose up to 1 {Hyperbolic Time Chamber} in your Battle Area, switch it to Rest Mode, place 1 {SS Vegeta, Arrogance} and 1 {SS Trunks, Mysterious Future Warrior} from your hand under the chosen card, then shuffle your deck.

Post-Errata Text:

[Activate : Main](G), if your Leader is a green and you discard this card from your hand : Choose up to 1 {Hyperbolic Time Chamber} in your Battle Area, switch it to Rest Mode, place 1 {SS Vegeta, Arrogance} and 1 {SS Trunks, Mysterious Future Warrior} from your deck under the chosen card, then shuffle your deck.

Errata Card

P-513 Black Masked Saiyan, Tainted With Malice

Reason: The current text of this card prevents it from being properly played.

(ERRATA PORTION ONLY)

Pre-Errata Text:

[Auto](1) : When this card is added from your Drop to your hand by one of your Leader's skills, play up to 1 copy of this card.

Post-Errata Text:

[Auto](1) : When this card is added from your Drop to your hand by one of your Leader's skills, play up to 1 copy of this card from your hand.

We are constantly working to provide you with games that you will enjoy and take this issue very seriously. We will do our best to provide you with high quality products, and forward to your continued support of DBSCG in the future.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!