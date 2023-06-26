Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Trunks & Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off two new Super Saiyan-themed cards from Wild Resurgence featuring SS Trunks & SS Vegeta.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another pair of cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Here we are with SS Trunks, Mysterious Future Warrior; and SS Vegeta, Arrogance. This is Trunks' most underrated appearance. I love how he kept rocking the Saiyan armor after they all left the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, while Goku went back to his normal threads and Gohan started rocking the Piccolo gear. It feels like a nod to his father, Vegeta. Vegeta's card references his Saiyan pride which led to a major crisis during this arc, as it was his arrogance that led him to allow Cell to attain his Perfect form: an action he would later regret.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

